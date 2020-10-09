By Trend

The leader of one of the main opposition parties of Pakistan, Muttahida-Mazhilis-e-Amal, sent a letter to the Azerbaijani ambassador, stressing that Pakistan supports Azerbaijan on the Karabakh issue, Trend reports.

The letter said that his party is convinced that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, that Azerbaijan has the full legal right to liberate its lands from foreign occupational forces.

“Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with its Azerbaijani brothers and expresses its full support to the president and the people of Azerbaijan,” said the letter.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz