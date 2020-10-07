By Trend

Filip Vujanovic, former President of Montenegro sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Distinguished President, dear Ilham Aliyev,

It is with great sorrow and concern that I have heard of renewed violations of peace, norms of international law, and, unfortunately, the killing of dozens of innocent people in the new military operations relating to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Reflecting on our open and constructive talks aimed at strengthening the intergovernmental relations between Montenegro and Azerbaijan, I recalled our valuable meetings during which you told me, with special attention, about the long-lasting painful conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and your efforts aimed at resolving it peacefully.

As a sign of respect for the close relations between our two countries, as an evidence of our friendly relations, we signed a Declaration on partnership and friendly relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Montenegro on 12 March 2013 in Cetinje. We hereby stated the importance of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders in accordance with universally recognized principles and international law.

Availing myself of this opportunity, I would like to emphasize the significance of complying with the UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874, and 884, expressing my hope that a peaceful solution to the armed conflict will soon be achieved.

Your Excellency, I expressed my deep respect and heartfelt greetings, coupled with my best wishes for the good health, peace, and well-being of you and all the people of Azerbaijan," the letter said.

