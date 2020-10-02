By Trend

Hungary supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Hungary’s ministry of foreign affairs and trade said, Trend reports citing Euroactiv.

“Nagorno-Karabakh lies within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, and Hungary supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the states as a general principle of international law,” Hungary’s ministry of foreign affairs and trade said.

“Hungary supports the reduction of tensions in the escalating Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh and a negotiated solution in the framework of the consultations by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the ministry added.

