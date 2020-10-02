By Trend

It is impossible to liberate the occupied Azerbaijani territories except for a military way, Iranian expert Umid Shukri told Trend on Oct. 1.

“Armenia occupied 20 percent of the Azerbaijani territory which is recognized by international law but the international community turns a blind eye," Shukri noted.

Shukri stressed that although the UN Security Council, the OSCE Minsk Group made efforts to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, these efforts were futile due to Armenia’s destructive position.

The expert reminded that moreover, to seize new territories, in particular the districts located near oil and gas pipelines, the Armenian armed forces attacked the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district in July this year.

“This posed a new threat to Azerbaijan, which is an energy exporter,” Shukri said. “Azerbaijan has gained great support in the world by its energy diplomacy.”

Shukri said that Azerbaijan currently has a very strong army.

“The morale of the army and people is very high,” the expert said. “People greatly support the army. It is clear to the whole world that Azerbaijan holds a fair position and following this it is liberating its lands from occupation.”

“It will not be difficult for Azerbaijan to free its territories from Armenia’s occupation, which is weak from both a military and economic point of view,” the expert said. “However, some regional forces complicate the situation. These countries either directly or indirectly support Armenia.”

"Among the Islamic countries, Turkey and Pakistan greatly support Azerbaijan,” the expert added. “However, some Islamic countries, despite Azerbaijan’s fair position, by formally remaining neutral, support Armenia. The silence of these countries is support for Armenia."

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz