By Akbar Mammadov

The Youth Union of Azerbaijan’s ruling party New Azerbaijan Party’s (NAP) has condemned Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent provocative statements and Yerevan’s provocative policies overall.

In a statement issued on September 21, the Union stressed that Armenia’s provocation is directed against Azerbaijan in the political, military, information and other areas and have increased in intensity recently.

“The appeals of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, completely disrupting the negotiation process, are accompanied by military provocations committed on the front line of Armenia with Azerbaijan, and by aimed fire at peaceful Azerbaijani citizens and settlements in the border districts,” the Union said.

The Union reminded the Armenian provocation of July that killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen and a civilian near the border Tovuz region.

Furthermore, it reminded that Armenia has been holding under occupation the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan for about 30 years, using them as a place for the deployment of illegal military units and terrorist organizations,” reads the statement.

For this purpose, the settlement of the occupied Azerbaijani territories by mercenaries from Syria, Lebanon, members of ASALA, and other terrorist organizations is being carried out.

“After the explosion in Beirut, Armenia launched a new campaign in Nagorno-Karabakh, resettling Armenian families from Lebanon, turning the Lebanese Armenians into a weapon for its occupation policy,” the Union stressed.

The statement emphasized that not a single provocation can force the Azerbaijani state to abandon a consistent, decisive, and a just struggle to restore the territorial integrity of the country.

“The youth of the New Azerbaijan Party is always ready to realize any order of Azerbaijan’s President,” the statement concluded.

It should be noted that on September 21, Armenia staged another military provocation on the border, killing a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army. Junior Sergeant Elshan Mammadov was killed at 09:20 on September 21 in the Tovuz direction on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

Moreover, Armenian armed forces opened fire on Azerbaijan’s combat post in Tovuz region’s Aghdam village at 17:00 on September 20, as a result of which Azerbaijani soldier Gurbanov Gurban received a "shrapnel wound in the right shoulder".

Armenia has stepped up its military provocation recently, staging sabotage both on the border and on the line of contact.

On July 12, Armenian forces shelled Azerbaijan's positions in Tovuz, Azerbaijan's strategically-important district. The attack killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, as well as a 76-year-old civilian. Armenian forces retreated after suffering losses in Azerbaijan's retaliation.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz