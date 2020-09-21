21 September 2020 12:45 (UTC+04:00)
168
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on September 20.
The new edition includes articles: Country marks National Music Day; MFA: Baku firmly supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty; Karabakh's Azerbaijani community: Armenia to be held accountable for terror against civilians; NATO must take steps to prevent Armenian provocation; Armenia’s provocation, policy of aggression highlighted at UN and etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz