By Akbar Mammadov

A trespasser crossing the Azerbaijani border from Iran was killed and other one escaped during the armed incident near southern Beylagan region, Azerbaijan's State Border Service (SBS) press service said on September 17.

The SBS reported that the trespassers disobeyed the border service guards’ order to stop and opened fire on the border guards.

One of the violators was shot in return fire while the remaining one managed to escape taking advantage of the complex terrain. The wounded trespasser died at the scene from a gunshot wound, the SBS said.

The incident took place in the service area of "Horadiz" border detachment of the Border Troops of the SBS near Ikinci Shahseven village of Beylagan region.

The State Border Service Border had also found a rifle and 2 bags of drug-like substance weighing about 15 kg in the scene of the incident.

In addition, Azerbaijani citizen Mammadov Adish who had illegally entered the border zone to take the trafficked cargo from the trespassers, was also detained.

Azerbaijani and Iranian border officials met at the scene of the incident.

