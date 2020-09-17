Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratuled Yoshihide Suga on his election as Prime Minister of Japan, Azertag reported today.

In a letter addressed to Yoshihide Suga, President Aliyev said: We attach a particular importance to the comprehensive development of our friendly and cooperative relations with Japan. I believe that we will put joint efforts to further strengthen the ties between our countries and successfully develop our mutually beneficial collaboration.

I extend my best wishes to you and wish you strong health, happiness and success in your responsible endeavor for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Japan."

