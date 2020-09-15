By Akbar Mammadov

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Azerbaijan-Turkey strategic alliance and partnership is an important factor in ensuring peace and security in the region and contributes to the development of cooperation.

Aliyev made the remarks in a letter sent to Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan on the 102nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku on September 15.

Commenting on the 1918 events, Aliyev said that “Despite the difficulties of that period, brotherly Turkey did not spare its help from Azerbaijan. The Caucasian Islamic Army led by Nuru Pasha came to Azerbaijan and joined the struggle. The Caucasus Islamic Army, which passed a glorious battle route from Ganja to Baku, together with the newly formed Azerbaijani National Army and volunteers, liberated Baku from Armenian and Bolshevik occupation."

Aliyev said that September 15 is a very significant day for the people of Azerbaijan.

He recalled that two years ago, he and Turkish President Erdogan watched the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish soldiers in the military parade dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Baku. "Undoubtedly, this historic event will always be remembered,” he noted.

Aliyev also thanked Turkey for statements expressing unequivocal support for Azerbaijan over Armenia’s cross-border provocation near Azerbaijan’s Tovuz region in July this year. He stressed that Azerbaijan has also always stood by brotherly Turkey and demonstrated its unwavering support in all matters.

“Indeed, the relations between our brotherly and friendly countries and peoples are successfully developing and expanding in all areas in line with the slogan of the great leader Heydar Aliyev "One nation, two states,” the president said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan also marked the anniversary of Baku’s liberation in a letter sent to President Ilham Aliyev on the same day.

Erdogan said that “As in Baku, our brotherhood inherited from our ancestors who fought shoulder to shoulder in Çanakkale, today forms the spiritual basis of our common destiny.”

“Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are developing perfectly in the political, economic and military spheres. With the inspiration from our history and the strength we have gained from our unshakable ties, our countries have become the guarantors of the stability of our region,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish president expressed confidence that the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood will last forever, and that the two countries will further support each other.

