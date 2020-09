By Trend

Azerbaijani servicemen will not participate in the "Caucasus-2020" exercises, the Defense Ministry told Trend on Saturday.

"Azerbaijani servicemen will not participate in the "Caucasus-2020" Exercises to be held in Russia this September. It is planned to send two servicemen as observers to the above-mentioned exercises", noted in the ministry.

