By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on September 5. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. North-west wind will be followed by mild south wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +21-24 °C at night, +29-32 °C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature +22-24 °C at night, +30-32 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 762 mm Hg to 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

North-west wind on Absheron beaches will be followed by mild south wind in the daytime. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be rainless during the day in some regions, East wind will blow The temperature will be +17-22 °C at night, +30-35 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +9-14 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, stable weather is expected in the Absheron Peninsula on September 5-6, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

