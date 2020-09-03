President Ilham Aliyev has voiced Azerbaijan’s support for Turkey over the recent tension between Turkey and Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Aliyev made the remarks while accepting the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Greece to Azerbaijan, Nikolaos Piperigos on September 2.

“It is no secret that Turkey is not only our friend and partner but also a brotherly country for us. Without any hesitation whatsoever, we support Turkey and will support it in any circumstances. We see the same support from our Turkish brothers. They support Azerbaijan on all issues, and we support them on all issues, including the issue of intelligence in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Aliyev said.

Addressing Nikolaos Piperigos , Aliyev said: “I want you to know our position. This position has already been officially announced by the Azerbaijani government on my instructions. I can tell you again that Turkey is not only a friend but a brotherly country for us. The Turks are our brothers. So we will be with them in all matters.”

Commenting on the Azerbaijan-Greece relations, President Aliyev said: “I want to find something positive to touch upon, but unfortunately I can't find it. Perhaps we hope that the new government of Greece, which came to power relatively recently, will reconsider the policy of the previous government against Azerbaijan.”

The president said that Baku and Athens can restore contacts and discuss issues that create positive dynamics, adding that that will depend on the policy and position of the Greek government.

Speaking about the Nagorno-Karabakah conflict with Armenia, Aliyev reminded that Armenia has occupied Azerbaijani territory and this is reflected in the documents of all international organizations.