By Akbar Mammadov

President Ilham Aliyev today accepted the credentials of newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada, the president's website said on September 2.

Following the reception of the Japanese ambassador, President Aliyev also accepted the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Greece to Azerbaijan Nikolaos Piperigkos.

The story will be updated.

