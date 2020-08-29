Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mehriban Arif qizi,

Please accept my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

From the bottom of my heart, I wish you good health, a long life, prosperity and implementation of all your plans and undertakings.

Your political knowledge and managerial talent coupled with natural charm have allowed you the opportunity to successfully combine your work as First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan with multifaceted work as the head of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

You rightfully enjoy well-deserved respect not only in your native country but also far beyond its borders.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank you for your all-round support and invaluable contribution to the development of friendly ties and business partnership between the Astrakhan Region and Azerbaijan. I am convinced that in the future, through joint efforts, we will enhance the traditions of mutual respect and trusting cooperation.

I wish you all the best, happiness, good luck, inexhaustible optimism and continued success in the noble cause of serving the people of Azerbaijan," the letter said.

---

