By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku Transport Agency will import 115 new buses for public transport in line with the president’s instruction to deliver high-quality transportation services to residents, the agency’s press service reported on August 26.

The buses have been ordered from one of the leading automotive Turkish companies BMC, and are environmentally friendly.

Out of 115 buses, 80 buses are 12-meter long and 35 buses are 9 meter long.

Initially, the delivery of 12-meter buses will begin in the coming days, and will be completed by the end of November.

In addition to the buses, 603 modern medium and large-capacity buses have been purchased during the last 5 years and are being operated in Baku's route network.

Some 300 buses were bought in 2019 and 12 express lines were created, leading to increase in the number of buses on regular lines, which is important during the period of pandemic in the country. In particular, the presence of 18 meter buses in the bus fleet is considered necessary in terms of managing the passenger flow during the peak hours.

Likewise, by purchasing new buses, it was possible to connect the city center with adjacent villages and settlements, including Mardakan, Mashtaga, Bilgah, Buzovna, Zagulba, Sabunchu, Zabrat, Garachukhur and Bakikhanov.

Baku Transport Agency is also planning to import buses with an electric motor to Azerbaijan. Currently, negotiations are underway with the Turkish otomobile companies BMC and MAN for the supply of electric buses, and construction of appropriate infrastructure for their operation.

