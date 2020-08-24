By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s energy providing company Azerishig is reconstructing electric substations located in four regions across the country.

Thus, large- scale reconstruction work is being carried out on the electrical system located on the Aran Regional Division of Energy Supply and Sales contact line.

The reconstruction work aims to provide better and more sustainable electricity supply to residence of cities and villages on the line of contact.

Thus, the 35/10 kV Boyuk Behmenli substation, located on the territory of the Fizuli region electric network, is being fully reconstructed with increasing capacity.

The substation provides power to about 20,000 residents in four villages. In addition it supplies a pumping station that supplies drinking water to the Fizuli region.

Moreover, 35/10 kV Dostlug substation, located in the Beylagan power grid, is being reconstructed, the equipment is completely renewed. The substation is of strategic importance, provides power to military units, airports, pumps supplying drinking water to the region, artesian wells, as well as several large industrial enterprises.

Furthermore, reconstruction works have also begun on the 35/10 kV Khindiristan substation, located in the Agdam region electric network contact line.

The substation, that was build 50 years ago, provides stable and quality electricity to eight villages and one settlement, including more than 220 artesian wells.

Likewise, the power supply system in Akhmadagali and Chiragli villages is being fully reconstructed. The villages are provided with new power lines, cables, transformers and new meters.

Thus, in total, about 2,500 villages will be provided with more stable and quality electricity.

Additionally, the reconstruction works are being carried out at Behramtepe substation, located in Imishli region. The substation, provides electricity to over 10,000 people, including several industrial enterprises and artesian wells.

