By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has voiced Baku’s firm support for Turkey over the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“The Azerbaijani side firmly supports all steps of brotherly Turkey, which has historically played a significant role in the development and progress of the Mediterranean region, to ensure peace and stability in the region based on international law and we hope that the current tensions will be resolved soon,” Abdullayeva said in a presser on August 19.

Commenting on the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s statement on the Eastern Mediterranean, Abdullayeva said that “attempts by third parties to use the situation as an opportunity for their hostile and biased approach to the countries of the region must be resolutely rejected.”

“The position and statements of the Armenian side, which contain groundless accusations against Turkey, should be condemned and rejected as an attempt to abuse the sensitive situation in the Mediterranean for its own narrow political interests,” Abdullayeva said.

Earlier, on August 17, Azerbaijan’s presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev also said that Armenian Foreign Ministry’s recent statement on the Eastern Mediterranean is “ultimate hypocrisy” and Yerevan’s attempt to interfere in matters unrelated to it.

Hajiyev said that Turkey operates in the Eastern Mediterranean in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and its national interests. He noted that the mooring of the “Oruc Rais” seismic vessel at its destination is in full compliance with the law.

“We unequivocally support Turkey's position. Turkey is protecting its rights and interests in the region in accordance with international law,” he stressed.

The Eastern Mediterranean crisis is a diplomat dispute between the Mediterranean coastal countries, mainly Turkey and Greece, over the gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, which emerged on February 6 in 2018.

