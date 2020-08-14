By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku has repatriated to Kazakhstan 16 more Kazakh citizens stranded in Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus lockdown, local media reported with reference to Baku Port on August 14.

Sixteen citizens of Kazakhstan along with 11 citizens of Azerbaijan, who have the right to live in that country, were transported to Kazakhstan via “Merkury 1” ferry from the Baku port on August 14.

It should be noted that during four months of the current year, 194 Kazakh citizens and 111 foreign nationals departed to Kazakhstan from the Baku port.

On May 13, Kazakhstan approved a new procedure for crossing the state border for the period of quarantine restrictions, according to which the Kazakh port "Kuryk" resumed acceptance of citizens of Kazakhstan and other countries with the right to enter the country.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24 and closed its borders over COVID-19.

