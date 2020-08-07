By Ayya Lmahamad

Bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran was discussed during the videoconference between Azerbaijani and Iranian Labor and Social Protection Ministers Sahil Babayev and Mohammad Shariatmadari, the ministry reported on August 6.

During the meeting, Babayev noted reforms in labor, employment and social protection, as well as steps taken to ensure the welfare of citizens, and innovative projects in the social sphere. Stressing the important work carried out in Azerbaijan to protect public health during the pandemic. He gave detailed information about large-scale economic and social support measures implemented in the country during this period. In addition, he noted that in accordance with the president's instruction, social protection and active employment programs have been significantly expanded.

Moreover, touching upon Armenian aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan, Minister emphasized that on July 12 Armenia violated the ceasefire and tried to seize Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Tovuz, as a result of which 11 servicemen and one civilian were killed. He stressed that Azerbaijani Armed Forces repulsed the enemy’s attack with precise return fire and counterattack.

Babayev stated that Armenia's attempt to involve other countries of the region and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, of which it is a member, by resorting to this military provocation, also failed. As a result of those events the whole world once again witnessed Armenia's aggressive position and its disinterest in the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of international law.

Furthermore, emphasizing the importance of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two ministries in the development of bilateral relations, Babayev also spoke about the International Labor Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to be established in Baku. He emphasized that the center will play an important role in cooperation both within the OIC and bilateral formats.

On his turn, Shariatmadari emphasized that the Iranian side supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and attaches special importance to the territorial integrity of the country, as well as supports the preservation of stability in the region. He expressed regret over the aggravation of the situation and expressed condolences on the death of Azerbaijani high-ranking servicemen.

Likewise, he added that Iran supports the settlement of the conflict within the framework of international norms and is ready to do everything possible to help in this matter.

Additionally, he highlighted the usefulness of cooperation in the implementation of social reforms and the exchange of experience.

Prospects of cooperation in the sphere of labor, employment and social protection were discussed at the meeting.

---

