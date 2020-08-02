By Trend

A rally in support of the Azerbaijani state and army will be held in Israel’s Tel Aviv on August 9, Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend on August 1.

According to the committee, the rally will be organized by the Head of "Azerbaijan House in Israel" Nehemiah Shirin Michaeli and held in front of the Armenian Center and the municipal Armenian church.

The Head of the Israeli Office of International Center for Multiculturalism, political observer of the Jerusalem Post newspaper Arye Gut noted that the Azerbaijani diaspora is planning to hold a large-scale action of solidarity in Israel for the first time.

The rally participants will bear the flags of Azerbaijan and Israel, and posters with "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Karabakh is ours, and will be ours!" slogans. Law enforcement officials will also be at the rally.

According to Gut, preparations for the rally show the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

"This historic event will take place despite on protests of Armenia and its patrons to holding the rally. It will be a historic day in terms of mobilizing the Azerbaijani diaspora in Israel," he said.

Appealing to the Jewish immigrants from Azerbaijan living in Israel, he called on them to actively participate in the event.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz