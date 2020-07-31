On July 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, and wished him the best of health and the people of Kazakhstan prosperity.

President Ilham Aliyev said Kazakhstan made great strides and followed an honorable historic path under Nursultan Nazarbayev, praising his great role in the development of the bilateral relations between the two countries based on the principles of friendship and brotherhood.

Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked for attention and congratulations, and extended his best wishes to the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holiday.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the statement supporting Azerbaijan released by the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States, of which Nursultan Nazarbayev is an honorary chair, in connection with Armenia`s provocation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. The head of state described this as another manifestation of the Turkic speaking states` mutual support for each other.

The head of state wished Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Turkic world elder, robust health and new success in his activities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz