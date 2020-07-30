President Ilham Aliyev visited Sheki region on July 29 where he inaugurated a number of new projects.

Azerbaijani President has inaugurated a Gohmug- Baltali- Babaratma- Garadagli- Gubula- Dashuz highway, after the reconstruction.

The head of state was informed that the 33 kilometers road has two traffic lanes and connects six settlements with population of 11,000 people.

Additionally, Aliyev was informed about the construction of Chaygaragoyinlu-Turan-Jairli-Gozlubulag-Sarija-Gayabashi-Bolludere-Garatorpag highway connecting 8 settlements with the population of 11,000 people.

Moreover, he inaugurated a modular hospital complex for the treatment of coronavirus infected people.

The head of the state was informed that the hospital has 100 wards and 200 beds.

After familiarization with the hospital, the president met with doctors.

He stated the importance of introducing modular hospitals in the fight against coronavirus, stressing that this disease has been under control in the country since the first days.

Aliyev also noted measures taken for socio-economic development of Sheki.

