By Ayya Lmahamad

There is a great potential for further expansion of friendly relations and political, economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic, head of the Azerbaijani- Czech Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations Elnur Allahverdieyv said during the meeting with Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Eckert on July 23.

During the meeting, Allahverdiyev touched upon the work carried out in the country to curb coronavirus pandemic. He stressed that Azerbaijan has provided assistance to 30 countries in fight against COVID-19 and allocated $10 million to the World Health Organization. In addition he noted the special session of the UN General Assembly devoted to the fight against COVID-19 that was held upon the Azerbaijani president’s initiative.

Furthermore, he informed the ambassador about Armenian provocation started on July 12 on the Azerbaijani- Armenian state border on the direction to Tovuz region that killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen and a civilian and resulted in the destruction of infrastructure in the region.

Likewise, Allahverdiyev stressed that Tovuz region where the clash took place and which is far from Nagorno-Karabakh, has a special strategic position not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Europe.

In turn, Milan Eckert strongly condemned the Armenian provocation on the border and stressed the importance of resolving the conflict through negotiations.

Moreover, he expressed interest in the developing of multilateral cooperation between the two countries, and confidence that the expansion of inter-parliamentary ties would be beneficial for both sides.

Additionally, Ambassador Milan Eckert said that on July 24 Azerbaijanis will hold a protest action in Prague in connection with the provocation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

