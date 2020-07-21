A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on July 21.

The new edition includes articles: Azerbaijanis urge UN investigation into Armenia's border provocation, State Oil Fund's transfers to state budget surpass 99.7 bn, Inside Baku's Old City, Armenian forces deliberately hide their firing points near civilian objects, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.