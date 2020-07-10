By Aisha Jabbarova

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to dismiss Deputy Defence Minister for Logistics and Chief of the Main Department for Logistic Support Fuad Mammadov, Trend reported on July 9, with reference to a source within the ministry.

Mammadov has been appointed to a relevant position at the ministry upon Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov’s order, the report said.

Nizam Osmanov has been appointed acting Deputy Defence Minister for Logistics and Chief of the Main Department for Logistic Support.

