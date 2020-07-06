By Ayya Lmahamad

Turkey has sent a humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan in the fight against coronavirus infection, Embassy of Turkey reported on its official Twitter page on July 5.

According to the statement, assistance included 30 devices of IVL, 55,000 overalls, 50,000 masks №95, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 medical glasses, 200,000 gloves and 40,000 boxes of the various medicines used for treatment of a virus.

It should be noted that earlier, on June 9, President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan made individual donations to the World Health Organization, and humanitarian assistance to 29 WHO member countries, including $5 million to Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

As of July 6, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million has registered 20,324 COVID-10 cases and 250 coronavirus-related deaths. Over 11,742 people have recovered from the disease.

