The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku on July 2. Short rain is expected in some places in the evening. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +20-23 °C at night, +29 +33 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +20-22 °C at night, +30-32 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent.

North-east wind will blow at Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +21-22 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +23-24°C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Lightning, torrential rain and hail are expected in some mountanious regions and foothills. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +19-24°C at night, +31-36°C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.

