By Ayya Lmahamad

The European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe ha send medical protective means to Azerbaijan, organizations’ press service reported on June 23.

Total supplies of 10,000 face shields, 10,000 protective goggles, 8,000 isolation gowns and 140,000 respirators have been delivered to Azerbaijan.

The assistance is part of the project “Solidarity Initiative for Health”, for which the EU has allocated €30 million within the framework of the fight of the Eastern Partnership countries that have COVID-19.

