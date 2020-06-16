By Trend

Employees of Azerbaijani parliament are regularly tested for COVID-19, a source in the parliament told Trend on June 16.

As a result of the conducted tests, two employees of the Azerbaijani parliament’s Department of Affairs have tested coronavirus-positive.

They, as well as other employees with whom they were in contact, have been taken under medical control.

The mentioned employees are currently feeling well; showing no symptoms of the coronavirus.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz