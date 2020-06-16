16 June 2020 15:07 (UTC+04:00)
207
By Trend
Employees of Azerbaijani parliament are regularly tested for COVID-19, a source in the parliament told Trend on June 16.
As a result of the conducted tests, two employees of the Azerbaijani parliament’s Department of Affairs have tested coronavirus-positive.
They, as well as other employees with whom they were in contact, have been taken under medical control.
The mentioned employees are currently feeling well; showing no symptoms of the coronavirus.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz