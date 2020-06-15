First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Salvation Day.

In a post on her official Instagram account Mehriban Aliyeva says: “Dear fellow countrymen, I congratulate and extend my best wishes to each of you on the occasion of the National Salvation Day. May peace and tranquility always reign in our Motherland! May Azerbaijan`s independence, our people`s freedom will be eternal! I wish each of you the best of health and happiness!"

