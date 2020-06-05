By Ayya Lmahamad

The use of private transportation during the weekend quarantine regime on June 6 and 7 will be fined in the range of $58 to $2,941, while use of public transportation will also be banned, head of the public relations department of the Main Traffic Police Department Kamran Aliyev told local media on June 5.

Under the Criminal Code’s Article 211, individuals will be fined from AZN 100 ($58.8) to AZN 200 ($117.6), officials from AZN 1,500 ($882.3) to AZN 2,000 ($1,176), legal entities from AZN 2,000 ($1,176) to AZN 5,000 ($2,941) or, depending on the case and taking into account the identity of the violator, arrested in administrative proceedings for up to one month, Aliyev said.

More restrictions have been imposed and the road police will work in a reinforced regime during the weekend due to the re-tightening of the quarantine regime, Aliyev said.

“Persons allowed to work during the weekend may only move around in official vehicles. In other words, the use of a private car by a person authorized to work is prohibited. Taxis, buses and other cars are not allowed during restrictions. A person registered on the portal icaze.gov.az, and having an official work permit, cannot use another car if the company where he works does not have an official car," he emphasized.

On June 2, the president approved fines for not wearing masks in public places. According to the amendment, for violation of this requirement, individuals will be fined for 50AZN ($29.4), officials – 100AZN ($58.8), legal entities – 200AZN ($117.6). For repeated committing by the person who received the administrative penalty, individuals will be fined 100AZN ($58.8), officials 200AZN ($117.6), legal entities 400AZN ($235.3)

Violation of the rules entails administrative and criminal liability as provided by law.

On June 4, a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron region during the upcoming weekend.

Under the lockdown, that will be effective from 00:00 on June 6 to 06:00 on June 8, leaving place of residence will also be prohibited (except when there is immediate danger of life and health).

In order to leave the place of residence or location on the basis specified in decision, each person must get permission by calling "102" of the Duty Part Management Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As of June 5, Azerbaijan has registered 6.522 COVID-19 cases and 78 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 3.737.

---

