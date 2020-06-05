By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has held discussions on further opportunities to expand bilateral economic and trade relations with his Serbian counterpart and First Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic, the MFA’s press service reported on June 4.

During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on bilateral economic and trade relations, noting the necessity of exploring the opportunities to expand these relations in the future.

The inisters also noted with satisfaction the current state of political relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia, exchanging information on the bilateral cooperation agenda.

Furthermore, Mammadyarov and Dacic reiterated the firm position of both countries to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states. In this regard, the principled position of the two countries has also been emphasized, as reflected in bilateral documents.

Exchanging views on the current global health crisis, the Ministers stressed the importance of solidarity and mutual support in the fight against the new coronavirus.

In the end, the ministers agreed to keep the contacts and exchanged invitations to visit the countries after the pandemic is over.

