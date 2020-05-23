By Trend

President of the Republic of India Ram Nath Kovind has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“I have the pleasure of extending warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency and the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Republic Day,” the letter said.

“India and Azerbaijan share close cultural and historical links which are reflected in our mutual desire to strengthen our bilateral cooperation,” the letter said. “I hope that our joint efforts would further strengthen our multi-faceted cooperation.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic poses an unprecedented challenge to humankind,” the letter said. “India remains committed to work together with the international community to defeat this disease.”

“I convey my best wishes for Your Excellency’s good health and personal well-being, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan,” the letter said.

“Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter said.

