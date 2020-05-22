By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has sent 23 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of counteraction to the spread of COVİD-19, press- service of the President of Ukraine reported on May 21.

“Humanitarian aid with a total weight of 23 tons, includes: 100,000 medical masks, 5,000 protective overalls, as well as contactless thermometers, disinfectors and other medical equipment,” the report reads.

The agreement on provision of this humanitarian aid was reached as a result of a telephone conversation between President Vladimir Zelensky and President Ilham Aliyev on March 26, 2020.

"Ukraine is deeply grateful to the Republic of Azerbaijan and personally to President Ilham Aliyev for the provided humanitarian aid, which is especially valuable in the difficult time of the fight against the world pandemic of coronavirus," said Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva.

Furthermore, he emphasized that this step was another evidence of the strength of the strategic partnership between Kyiv and Baku.

Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian aid to 13 countries and three international organizations so far.

Azerbaijan allocated $10 million to WHO for the fight against COVID-19 and also sent humanitarian aid worth $5 million to neighboring Iran.

As of May 22, Azerbaijan has registered 3.749 COVID-19 cases and 44 coronavirus-related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 2.340.

---

