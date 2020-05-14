By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said that repatriation of citizens from abroad amid coronavirus pandemic is among key issues in the country.

Abdullayeva made the remark at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan held on May 12.

“Presently, Azerbaijani citizens from about 60 countries want to return…Along with those in Russia, Turkey and European countries, there is one citizen in China, as well as citizens South African Republic and other distant countries. Their appeals are also in the spotlight. The work is underway."

She said that 20,000 citizens have been repatriated so far via special charters despite suspension of international flights. The citizens request their repatriation via a hotline set up by Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions.

“The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry receives phone calls from the citizens living abroad and their relatives. From May 1 up till now, the Foreign Ministry received 664 phone calls via hotline and the ministry still receives the phone calls,” Abdullayeva said.

The ministry official also said that no cases of infection with coronavirus have been detected among the representatives of the Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad.

“The representatives of the Azerbaijani diplomatic services abroad strictly comply with the rules of the quarantine regime,” the spokesperson said.

Azerbaijan has registered 2,758 COVID-19 cases and 35 coronavirus- related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 1,789.

