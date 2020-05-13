By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless weather is expected in Baku on April 30. Fog is predicted in the morning. Northwest wind will blow, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 12-15 °C at night, 18-21°C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will be +13-15 °C at night, 19-21°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 761 mm to 767 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Thunderstorms are expected in country`s regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 8-13 °C at night, 23-28 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 4-9 °C at night, 13-18°C in the daytime.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz