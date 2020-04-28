By Laman Ismayilova

The weather in Baku is expected to be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless on April 29. Fog will be observed in the morning. South-east wind will be followed by mild north-west wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +9-12 °C at night, +15-19 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +10-12 °C at night, +17 -19 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 766. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percemt at night, 45-50 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the country’s regions. Hail is predicted in some places with fog at night and in the morning. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +7-12 °C at night, +18-22 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +3-7 °C at night, +7-12 °C in the daytime.

