Azerbaijani Naval Forces are holding drills under the Defence Ministry's combat training plan for 2020 to protect the energy infrastructure in the operational zone of the Caspian Sea, the ministry's press department reported on April 27.

"These exercises are aimed at protecting the energy infrastructure in the operational zone of the Caspian Sea, to plan and conduct combat operations in collaboration with ship tactical groups, as well as to improve the skills of commanders, headquarters, and military personnel", the ministry said.

Conducted in three stages, the exercises include more than twenty ships and boats, two helicopters, as well as up to 700 servicemen.

It should be noted that in accordance with the Nakhchivan garrison troops’ Combat Coordination Plan for 2020, a joint two-stage Command Post Training were held involving staffs of formations and military units on 24 April.

"During the Command Post Training, the main goals were the practical performance of official duties by staff officers, verification of interchangeability between officers, and the interoperability of headquarters", the ministry said.

The actions of the headquarters have been worked out to convey orders through modern technical means, to temporarily transfer control from one point to another, and to organize comprehensive logistic support.

