By Trend

Hygiene rules should systematically be followed at workplaces in Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers at the Baku Business Center on April 25.

According to the minister, disinfection should be carried out at workplaces.

”Preference should be given to online trading, workers should wear masks in shopping facilities. After the resumption of cafes and restaurants' activities, the distance between the tables in the service halls should be observed.

Jabbarov said that workers should gradually return to their jobs.

"The health of the particularly vulnerable group of the population should be in the spotlight. We must be able to balance these two factors. The special quarantine regime is very costly for the country's economy. This situation is observed not only in Azerbaijan but in the whole world. Therefore, global forecasts for 2020 should be revised,” said Jabbarov.

The minister added that quarantine softening means increase in social contacts, and consequently, the possibility of intensifying the infection cases.

“That is why a phased exit from quarantine was worked out. Further activities should also be built on this. If sanitary and epidemiological indicators reach the predicted level and there is any threat, then toughening measures may become a topic of discussion.”

According to the minister, it is recommended to involve a minimum number of people in areas where this is possible.

“It must be taken into account that workplace activities will not be fully restored from April 27,” the minister said.

Jabbarov added that this will also affect the work of entrepreneurs.

“State support is provided both in April and in May. Because during the quarantine period, economic activity will not be restored immediately. These options were taken into account when the President of Azerbaijan made recommendations,” he said.

Jabbarov also said that government support is not the only tool. Entrepreneurs, as citizens, must also contribute to this cause, he added.

The minister noted that one of the support programs is the provision of certain interest rates for entrepreneurs by the state on both existing and new loans.

“These tools are quite diverse. Support programs implemented in Azerbaijan are fully consistent with best practices. We always try to take the pulse of economy. This work is carried out not only by the Ministry of Economy, but also by other relevant structures, ”Jabbarov said.

