It is expected to determine tax benefits for for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan in coming days, said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

Jabbarov noted that the corresponding package has already been sent to the parliament for approval.

He went on to add that Azerbaijan took timely measures to combat coronavirus and these measures are already yielding certain results, making it possible to expect softening of the quarantine regime and hope that there will not be the second wave.

"According to the scientific data available today, it is impossible to say exactly when the pandemic will end. But it’s known for sure that its duration depends on how much the people follow the necessary recommendations. We must get adapted to a new lifestyle," the minister said.

Jabbarov added that President Ilham Aliyev provided significant state support to entrepreneurs, and all steps were taken to maintain the structure of the economy, prevent a decrease in employment, and ensure the competitiveness of the national economy.

