Changable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on April 21. It will be foggy in some places. South-west wind will be followed by north-west wind in the morning.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 9-13 °C at night, 15-19 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 10-12 °C at night, 16-18 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 756 to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Variable precipitation is expected in the country’s regions. Snow will fall in the mountains.

The temperature will be 8-13 °C at night, 23-28 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 3-8 °C at night, 10-15 °C in the daytime.

