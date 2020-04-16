By Akbar Mammadov

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Azerbaijan have started the project REACT-C19 to fortifiy basic skills to fight COVID-19 in the country's regional hospitals, local media reported on April 16.

The project aims to reinforce the country's power in dealing with coronavirus and has been launched by the initiative of WHO with the support of Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation, State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) and the Ministry of Health.

WHO Representative in Azerbaijan and Head of the Country Office Hande Harmanci noted that coronavirus will remain on agenda throughout the year, remarking at the presentation ceremony of REACT-C19 project in Baku.

Saying that the virus has spread in countries with both hot and cold climates, she added: "So far, we can't provide any information on how long the coronavirus pandemic will last. It would be incorrect to state the exact dates; the reasons for the spread of the virus are still unknown," Harmanci said.

In the meantime, Chairman of TABIB Ramin Bayramli noted that 19 Azerbaijani doctors working in Turkey are participating in the initiative.

The project REACT-C19 includes the use of the triage system and establishment of resuscitation systems, as well as creating essential conditions and holding training for the medical staff in the regional hospitals. For this purpose, high-qualified teams of specialists and Azerbaijani doctors arriving from Turkey will be engaged in the diagnosis and treatment of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), control, triage and management of infection cases. Furthermore, these specialists have been well trained in the top Turkish universities, and have gained experience in the relevant fields.

The regional hospitals will also benefit from online, mobile and digital technologies in order to make the trained personnel's work easier and faster.

Doctors and nurses are specialists in their field, so the trainings

Trainings in each hospital will be held under the direction of directors and chief physicians for two weeks.

