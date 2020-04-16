By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani citizens abroad will be able to return to the country after the special quarantine regime ends on April 20, Spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said at a press conference on April 15.

Mammadov said that it will be possible to receive 300 to 400 citizens per week after April 20, adding that most of the arrivals are expected to be from Russia. On April 17, Azerbaijan will launch "Evə gedirəm" ("I am going to home") portal to facilitate the citizens’ arrivals.

"Those who want to come from Russia can register on this portal. This process will begin after April 20. After that, citizens from Turkey and other countries can be gradually brought to the country. The citizens brought from abroad will be placed in the quarantine regime for the duration of 14-21 days", the spokesman concluded.

It should be noted that 1,253 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan; 404 of them recovered, 13 people died, and 836 people are being treated in special hospitals.

The condition of 24 people of them is severe, the condition of 27 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

Over the past period, 75,397 tests have been conducted to detect new cases of infection.

Azerbaijan is building six modular hospitals to treat the COVID-19 patients and a new clinic to fight the disease was inaugurated recently.

Since March 24, a special quarantine regime has been operating in Azerbaijan. Under this regime, citizens over 65 are not allowed to leave their homes and apartments. In addition, the movement of residents was restricted as of April 5 until April 20.

On March 19, President Aliyev announced the creation of the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus.

Initially, the government allocated $11.7 million to the fund and the president and the first lady donated their annual salaries to the fund. As of April 8, the fund had collected about $65.1 million. Donations have been made by 2,692 legal entities and 8,223 individuals.

Earlier, on March 3, President Ilham Aliyev announced the allocation of $5.8m for fight against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

