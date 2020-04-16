By Trend

Mostly 30-40 and 50-60 year old people are the ones vulnerable to the coronavirus infection, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the press conference of the Operational Headquarters on April 15, Trend reports.

According to him, some 75,797 persons have been coronavirus-tested to date in Azerbaijan.

“So far, 1253 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 404 of them have recovered. Presently, 836 patients have active coronavirus,” he added.

