Uzbekistan will sent humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan to help fight the coronavirus (COVID-19), Trend reports with reference to Uzbek media.

According to the order of the Cabinet of Ministers, humanitarian aid in the form of medical supplies will be sent to Azerbaijan.

The Markaziy state enterprise of the State Reserve Management Committee under the Cabinet of Ministers has been determined as a point of formation of the humanitarian aid cargo. The Ministry of Emergency Situations has been assigned as the responsible body for the delivery.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations will ensure the coordination of the delivery of humanitarian aid, including the allocation of the necessary vehicles for its collection and delivery to the point of shipment.

In order to quickly distribute the humanitarian aid cargo, the Uztuqimachiliksanoat Association will pack the humanitarian aid and consider its delivery to the point of formation within a day.

In accordance with the established procedure, the Ministry of Transport shall allocate a cargo aircraft for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan.

Earlier Uzbekistan provided humanitarian aid to China, Iran, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Belarus.

The total number of coronavirus infected people in Uzbekistan is 1054. To date, 85 people in the country have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

