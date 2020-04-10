By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan has taken all measures to ensure the food supply in the country, presidential aide, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said on April 8.

“Even in early January, under the personal leadership and instructions of the president, as in all areas, actions were taken to ensure a stable supply of food in the country and the necessary reserves were provided,” Hajiyev said addressing the briefing of the Cabinet of Minister’s Task Force.

Hajiyev reminded that while there is panic shopping and empty shelves in the supermarkets in many countries, Azerbaijan has no shortage of food.

“This is the result of making the necessary supplies. We also continue to work with our partners to ensure the sustainability of import and export operations. Transportation is carried out with all our international partners, being a transit country, as well as an import point,” the official said.

“Even if we review the statistics for the last 2-3 months, we can see significant growth. For example, over this period, more than 5,000 trucks passed through Azerbaijan along the Turkey-Central Asia route. Therefore, all comprehensive measures related to the food supply are being taken, and long-term contracts will be concluded with our main partners in the coming periods,” Hajiyev added.

Moreover, Spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said that Azerbaijan has three months of food reserves.

