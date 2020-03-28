By Trend

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent a telegram to Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani MFA press service.

According to the ministry, Wang Yi noted in the telegram that since the coronavirus infection appeared, Azerbaijan has supported China in the fight against the epidemic, and in this regard expressed gratitude on behalf of his country .

"China, in turn, is ready to assist Azerbaijan in the fight against coronavirus," Wang Yi stressed.

"Minister Wang Yi noted that the new coronavirus pneumonia is rapidly spreading throughout the world, and the facts of infection were also revealed in Azerbaijan. He expressed his deepest condolences to the fraternal Azerbaijani people on behalf of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, as well as personally on his behalf, and wished the infected a fast recovery," the ministry said.

The telegram also noted that China and Azerbaijan are friendly countries and good partners.

"In this regard, China is ready to render all possible assistance to the Azerbaijani side, maintain close contacts regarding the epidemiological situation, prevention of pandemic and exchange of experience in controlling the disease, as well as the medical treatment. We believe that the Azerbaijani side will quickly eliminate the threat of infection, and relations between China and Azerbaijan will receive a new and even greater impetus for development," the telegram says.