By Trend

The measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan are underway, Trend reports quoting the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Starting from March 22, the working hours of cafes, restaurants, tea houses, Internet clubs and other public catering enterprises operating in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan are set from 09.00 to 15.00.

Catering enterprises can deliver their products to addresses on the basis of online orders until 21.00 and sell food to citizens at home.

The goal is to minimize the contact of citizens, as well as ensure the necessary nutrition.

Enterprises violating the rules will be severely punished.

