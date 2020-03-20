By Trend

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page in which she congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on Novruz holiday.

In her post, the First Vice-President said: "Dear fellow countrymen, I express my deep gratitude to each and everyone of you for the warm congratulations and best wishes that you have extended to me. On the occasion of the holiday, I offer my sincere congratulations to the whole people of Azerbaijan and wish everyone the best of health, happiness and festive mood.

May this holiday, which embodies the awakening and renewal of nature, fill everyone`s heart with pure intentions and good feelings, as well as bring happiness and health to every home, and peace, well-being and success to our country."