By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on March 18, to strengthen the social protection of health care providers involved in fight against the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

In line with the presidential order, salaries of health workers in state medical institutions related to fight against COVID-19, will be increased from three to five fold.

For this purpose, the Cabinet of Ministers will determine the scope of health workers, the payment period of the supplement and the amount of the supplement depending on the feature of the work.

In addition to that, the Cabinet of Ministers must also determine the conditions of labor payment of health workers and volunteers working in private medical institutions involved in the fight against the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19).

It should be noted that 23 active coronavirus infection cases were recorded in Azerbaijan from 28 February to 19 March. Seven of the infected persons have been released after recovering in the special treatment hospitals.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz